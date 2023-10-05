Marvel Quiz: Unleash Your Inner Expert on the Epic Animated Universe of the Eternals

Welcome to the Marvel Quiz! This is your opportunity to test your knowledge about the Animated Universe of the Eternals. From the depths of ancient lore, to the celestial battles and intriguing characters, let’s see how much you really know about this captivating Marvel animated universe. Are you ready? Dive in!

Who is the leader of the Eternals in the Animated Universe?

Ajak Ikaris Makkari Thor

What is the source of the Eternals’ powers in the Animated Universe?

The Celestials The Infinity Stones Radiation Magic

Who is the main villain in the Eternals' storyline in the Animated Universe?

Druig Galactus The Deviants Loki

What is the name of the Eternal who is a master technologist in the Animated Universe?

Fastos Sprite Kingo Starfox

Who is the youngest looking member of the Eternals in the Animated Universe?

Sprite Sersi Thena Phastos

What is the home city of the Eternals in the Animated Universe?

Olympia Asgard Atlantis Wakanda

Unveiling the Magic of the Animated Universe of the Eternals

The animated universe of the Eternals, a creation from the house of Marvel Comics, has mesmerized audiences globally with its depth and intrigue. This magical universe is set around the Eternals, a group of immortal beings who have lived on Earth for over 7000 years, protecting humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

The animated series, like its comic counterpart, provides a rich source of knowledge and entertainment for both casual viewers and hardcore Marvel fans, with its complex stories, diverse characters, and breathtaking visuals.

Eternals: An Animated Universe of Immortal Heroes

The animated Eternals universe draws from the rich source material of the Eternals comics, conceived by the legendary Jack Kirby in 1976.

Each Eternal possesses superhuman abilities, including physical strength, flight, teleportation, mind control, shape-shifting, and energy projection.

Noteworthy characters include Ikaris, Thena, Sersi, and Kingo, each with their unique story arcs and abilities.

A significant portion of the story revolves around the Eternals’ struggle to maintain a low profile while protecting Earth from Deviants and other cosmic threats.

Trivia and Interesting Facts

The Eternals are not truly immortal but have a significantly long lifespan thanks to their cosmic energy.

Unlike many superhero stories, the Eternals are not earthbound and often venture to other planets and dimensions.

They were created by the Celestials, god-like cosmic entities who played a vital role in the evolution of life in the Marvel universe.

The Eternals and the Deviants are two outcomes of the Celestials’ genetic experiments, creating a unique dichotomy between the two.

Now that you have brushed up on your knowledge of the animated universe of Eternals, you’re ready to take on the quiz. Test your knowledge and see if you know as much as you think you do about the Eternals. Good luck!