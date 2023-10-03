Dragon Ball Quiz: Test your knowledge on the captivating universes of Dragon Ball Multiverse!

Deploy Folding Table of contents
Welcome to our Dragon Ball Quiz! Test your knowledge on the expansive lore of the Dragon Ball Multiverse. Unleash your inner Saiyan and prove how well you understand the intricacies of each unique universe. Are you ready to step into the Kamehameha-charged world of Dragon Ball?
An Overview of the Dragon Ball Multiverse
If you’re a fan of the iconic manga and anime series Dragon Ball, you’re probably aware that it’s not just set in a single universe. The Dragon Ball Multiverse, as it’s known, is a complex construct of different universes, each with its unique characters, histories, and physics. Here are a few aspects you need to know before you take the Dragon Ball quiz.
The Concept of Multiverse
The term Multiverse is used in the series to refer to the collection of 12 parallel universes that comprise the Dragon Ball world. Each universe has its version of Earth, and while some are strikingly similar to the primary universe of our beloved characters, others are vastly different.
The 12 Universes
- Universe 1: This universe is the closest to the divine realm.
- Universe 2: It’s a universe that emphasizes love and has a magical-girl team.
- Universe 3: Home to a highly advanced, machine-driven civilization.
- Universe 4: A universe of trickery and deception.
- Universe 5: Remains largely mysterious, with not much information available.
- Universe 6: The twin universe to Universe 7 and features a different reality.
- Universe 7: The main universe where the original Dragon Ball series occur.
- Universe 8: Not much information is available about this universe.
- Universe 9: Known as a tragic universe, due to its state of decay.
- Universe 10: Known for the mortals that live in harmony with their gods.
- Universe 11: Home to the superhero group, The Pride Troopers.
- Universe 12: Known for its advanced time-travel technology.
Each universe is governed by a set of Gods and overseen by the Omni King, the highest authority in the Multiverse. The universes have dynamic relationships with each other, and their interactions form the backbone of many Dragon Ball storylines.
Test Your Knowledge
Now that you know the basics of the Dragon Ball Multiverse, are you ready to put your knowledge to the test? Remember, the quiz will challenge you on the various aspects of each universe, including its distinctive characters, unique features, and crucial events. Good luck!
