Disney Quiz: Are You Truly a “Pocahontas 2” Expert? Test Your Knowledge Now!

Who is Pocahontas' love interest in Pocahontas 2? John Smith Meeko John Rolfe Governor Ratcliffe What is the subtitle of Pocahontas 2? Journey to a New World The New Frontier The Lost Tribe The Journey Back Which city does Pocahontas travel to in Pocahontas 2? Paris Jamestown London New York Who is Pocahontas' English guide in Pocahontas 2? Mrs. Jenkins Wiggins John Smith Nakoma Does Pocahontas marry in Pocahontas 2? No, she doesn't marry Yes, to John Smith Yes, to John Rolfe Yes, to Governor Ratcliffe What is Pocahontas' mission in Pocahontas 2? To find John Smith To explore London To bring peace between the English and her people To find a hidden treasure Exploring Pocahontas 2: Journey to a New World Released in 1998 as a direct-to-video sequel to the 1995 Disney movie Pocahontas, Pocahontas 2: Journey to a New World is rich with historical context, exciting plot twists, and the same captivating characters we all adore. An ideal subject for any Disney enthusiast, this movie offers a wealth of trivia and fascinating details. The sequel presents a new journey for Pocahontas, who crosses the Atlantic Ocean, arriving in England. This storyline is loosely based on historical events.

While the first film focussed on the love story between Pocahontas and Captain John Smith, the sequel introduces a new love interest, John Rolfe, who historically was Pocahontas' husband.

Many of the original voice actors from Pocahontas returned for the sequel, although Mel Gibson, who voiced John Smith in the original, was replaced by Donal Gibson, his real-life brother.

Pocahontas' animal friends – Meeko the raccoon, Flit the hummingbird, and Percy the dog – play significant roles in the film, providing comedic relief and assistance to Pocahontas in her journey. Pocahontas 2: Journey to a New World offers a compelling blend of entertainment and history. Its unique perspective on familiar characters and historical figures creates an enriching viewing experience. Whether you're a dedicated Disney fan or a casual viewer, there's much to learn and appreciate about this film.