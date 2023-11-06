Disney Quiz: Are You Truly a “Pocahontas 2” Expert? Test Your Knowledge Now!

Published on by
Disney Quiz: Are You Truly a "Pocahontas 2" Expert? Test Your Knowledge Now!

Welcome to our Disney Quiz! This time, our spotlight is on 2. How well do you remember this enchanting sequel? Do you know every line, every song, and every character? This quiz is the perfect test of your knowledge. Get ready to journey back to this beloved Disney classic.

Who is Pocahontas' love interest in Pocahontas 2?
John Smith
Meeko
John Rolfe
Governor Ratcliffe
What is the subtitle of Pocahontas 2?
Journey to a New World
The New Frontier
The Lost Tribe
The Journey Back
Which city does Pocahontas travel to in Pocahontas 2?
Paris
Jamestown
London
New York
Who is Pocahontas' English guide in Pocahontas 2?
Mrs. Jenkins
Wiggins
John Smith
Nakoma
Does Pocahontas marry in Pocahontas 2?
No, she doesn't marry
Yes, to John Smith
Yes, to John Rolfe
Yes, to Governor Ratcliffe
What is Pocahontas' mission in Pocahontas 2?
To find John Smith
To explore London
To bring peace between the English and her people
To find a hidden treasure

Exploring Pocahontas 2: Journey to a New World

Released in 1998 as a direct-to-video sequel to the 1995 Disney movie Pocahontas, Pocahontas 2: Journey to a New World is rich with historical context, exciting plot twists, and the same captivating characters we all adore. An ideal subject for any Disney enthusiast, this movie offers a wealth of trivia and fascinating details.

  • The sequel presents a new journey for Pocahontas, who crosses the Atlantic Ocean, arriving in England. This storyline is loosely based on historical events.
  • While the first film focussed on the love story between Pocahontas and Captain John Smith, the sequel introduces a new love interest, John Rolfe, who historically was Pocahontas' husband.
  • Many of the original voice actors from Pocahontas returned for the sequel, although , who voiced John Smith in the original, was replaced by , his real-life brother.
  • Pocahontas' animal friends – Meeko the , Flit the , and Percy the dog – play significant roles in the film, providing comedic relief and assistance to Pocahontas in her journey.

Pocahontas 2: Journey to a New World offers a compelling blend of entertainment and history. Its unique perspective on familiar characters and historical figures creates an enriching viewing experience. Whether you're a dedicated Disney fan or a casual viewer, there's much to learn and appreciate about this film.

4.5/5 - (4 votes)

As a young independent media, Moose Gazette aneeds your help. Please support us by following us and bookmarking us on Google News. Thank you for your support!

Follow us on Google News

Adaptive cruise control Anxiety Astrological sign Astrology Bacteria Caffeine Calorie Carbohydrate Carbon footprint Compost Credit score Diabetes Empathy Endurance Fat Fatigue Feeling HealthLine Herb Horoscope Insomnia Intel Interest rate Investopedia Kakashi Hatake Magnesium Marvel Universe Metabolism Mindfulness Motivation Naruto Ninja Nutrient Oat Professional golfer Protein Radian Strength training Stretching Superhero The Guardian Verywell Vitamin Yoga Zodiac

Copyright © Moose Gazette 2023 all rights reserved.