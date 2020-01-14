Quiz: Teen breaks record for identifying books by first lines – how many do you know?

Monty Lord is only 14 but he has an amazing memory.

He has just broken the world record for identifying books by their first line.

The schoolboy smashed the previous record of 99 by remembering 129 books.

Monty, from Bolton, Lancs., was studying a long-distance course in psychology at Yale University in America and he became interested in the subject of memory – so his dad, TV producer Fabian Lord, 44, challenged him to get into the record books.

They realised there was a record for ‘the most consecutive books Identified by their first sentence’ set by an Indian man, achieved by identifying just 30 books.

For his challenge, Monty and the organisers at Guinness created a pool of 200 books for Monty to memorise with a selection of 130 to be read out under strict conditions.

One-by-one, the opening lines of books were read out and Monty had to recognise and recall the title of each individual book – with the record attempt captured from five separate camera angles.

Monty achieved 129 out of 130 after his dad read the first challenge incorrectly – reading the title instead of the first line.

But, apart from that, Monty smashed the record in a classroom at his school in Bolton, Lancs., on December 12, last year, and it was officially confirmed on December 23, by email.

Monty said: ‘I was half asleep when my dad burst in and announced I was now a world memory champion.

‘It didn’t really sink in for a couple of hours.

‘It’s great but I’m just me and probably everyone has a record within them they can break.’

It’s not his only impressive achievement – he passed the course which inspired him with 100% in his assignment grades.

Want to try your luck against Monty? We’ve put together a quiz of some of the first lines he memorised. To give you a helping hand, there are multiple-choice answers. See how many you can get.



