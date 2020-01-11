“quit-bjp”:-congress-leader’s-proposal-for-assam-chief-minister

Opposition leader in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia asked Sarbananda Sonowal to quit BJP. (File)

Guwahati:

Opposition leader in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Saturday asked Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to quit the BJP along with his MLAs and form an alternate government in the state –which will be “anti-Citizenship Amendment Act and anti-BJP–with support from the Congress.

A day after the home ministry issued a notification saying that the Citizenship Amendment Act will come into force from January 10, Mr Saikia said if Mr Sonowal quits the BJP, his party will support them and ensure that a new government is formed with him as chief minister.

“In view of the current situation in Assam, Sonowal should leave the BJP and come out with just 30 of his MLAs as Independents. We will support him to form a new anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act and anti-BJP government in Assam. He will be made the Chief Minister again,” Mr Saikia told reporters in Guwahati.

“BJP and its alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad have failed to keep their poll promises. Many of the ministers and MLAs who had joined BJP from All Assam Students Union had promised to implement the Assam Accord.”

“Let them revolt against the BJP for their unwillingness to implement the Accord and come out of the BJP. We will support them in forming an alternative government,” he added.

“Sonowal is facing the wrath of the people for supporting the CAA. The MLAs and ministers who love Assam must quit the BJP and stand with the people of Assam. That is why I am making this proposal,” Mr Saikia said.

After the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in December, massive protests erupted in Assam and across the country.