Quiet pistes and chic shopping in Italy's Cortina d'Ampezzo

Late afternoon in the Corso Italia and the passeggiata was in full swing – that time of the day when smartly dressed Italians like to stroll, see and be seen. And the pedestrianised centre of Cortina d’Ampezzo was the best place for it, enhanced by the glittering lights of boutiques and bars. This was après-ski Cortina style – cool, classy, and certainly not the place for dancing on tables in ski boots. Here the big question was where to have your aperitivo.

The grande dame of Italian ski resorts, Cortina has an old-school glamour that holds its own against a magnificent backdrop – those hulking great limestone peaks of the Dolomites, unlike anything else you find in the Alps. Striped with snow and glowing pink in the sun, these Unesco-listed beauties transform already excellent skiing into something remarkable.

Looming over Cortina’s eastern side is the Faloria ski area, where confident intermediate and expert skiers whizz down red and black runs, with barely a blue piste in sight. On the western edge is Socrepes, a heavenly sea of blue motorway runs along with a few pistes winding through woods and linking with the equally laid-back runs of neighbouring Pocol. From here it was easy to hop across to Tofana and meander along the mix of reds and blues, passing racing runs that were being prepared for the 2021 Alpine World Ski Championships and, eventually, the 2026 Winter Olympics.

A Tofana cable car took me to Ra Valles at 2470m, home to the highest pizzeria in Europe (according to the sign). The views of Cortina and the Ampezzo Valley were quite stupendous, and a taster for what was in store for me on the Super 8 circuit the following day. For the past nine years, this ski circuit has been twisting through the Dolomites in a vague figure-of-eight. I joined it at Cinque Torri where, at the foot of these five towers of imposing Dolomite rock, there’s an outdoor hot tub. Later on, at Rifugio Lagazuoi, I spotted an outdoor sauna, the highest in the Dolomites. Not to be outdone, at Rifugio Col Gallina, there’s a mobile hut of wood and glass where you can spend the night after enjoying 360-degree views and marvelling at the stars. If you’re willing to pay €650, that is, for snowmobile transport, dinner and breakfast.

Lovely as these oddities were, they weren’t really the story. It was the immense beauty of these glorious mountains that kept me spellbound as I skied the 16km of blues and a few tricky reds past one jagged peak after another. Towards the end of the Super 8, you take a €6 shuttle bus to get you to the last stretch, or you can add a bit of fun by being pulled by horses for a kilometre for an extra €3. Nice novelty, but not strictly necessary.

What was necessary, though, was getting to know the cuisine of this northern part of the Veneto region. You can taste the legacy of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, which ruled Cortina till 1918, in many of its dishes. Spätzle, those little Austrian dumplings, had spinach mixed with it and was cooked with speck ham and gorgonzola. Delicious and addictive. Casunziei, a local ravioli dish, was stuffed with beetroot and had poppy seeds to give it a distinctive Central European flavour. The wines were pure Veneto: this was prosecco country, mixed with rich valpolicella and amarone reds and soave and pinot grigio whites.

As many visitors come to Cortina for its food (leaving its slopes blissfully quiet), the restaurant scene on and off the mountains is a lively one. In the centre, Ristorante 5 Torri (ristorante5torri.it) and neighbouring wine bar Enoteca Baita Fraina (baitafraina.it) were cheerful places to try the region’s delectable greatest hits. Just outside the town, Jägerhaus Agriturismo (agriturismojagerhaus.it) brought organic produce and meat from its own farm to the table, and where the owner was gleefully heavy handed with the cumin-flavoured grappa.

The Cortinese enjoy lunch by the slopes as much as anyone else and take advantage of the many pedestrian-friendly places to eat, including Rifugio Socrepes at the top of the Socrepes chairlift and the buzzing Chalet Tofane at the foot.

Back in Corso Italia, impossibly thick hot chocolate at the Embassy Café was an indulgent treat after a visit to the engrossing Modern Art Museum and a trawl through the shops. For shopping is a major attraction here. Luxury brands – Fendi, Dior, Valentino, Jimmy Choo – let the fairy lights do all the blingy stuff, preferring to keep things relatively subtle. But it’s not all designer gear – the Cooperativa department store is one of the town’s delights. At prices that won’t make your jaw go slack, you can find everything from food and clothing to hiking gear, kitchenware and even a haberdashery.

Cortina’s air of easy-going, effortless elegance was seductive – and just as bewitching as those dazzling Dolomites.

Details

Ryanair (Ryanair.com) flies to Venice Marco Polo from £14.99 one way, and the Cortina Express bus takes about two hours and costs €18 each way. Doubles at the four-star Hotel Cortina on Corso Italia cost from €256, including breakfast. Jgor Ski and More (jgorskiandmore.com) has ski rental from €23 a day, and M’Over ski school (moversport.it) offers private and group lessons and/or guiding. Visit cortina.dolomiti.org