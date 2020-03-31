How does Quickapay work?Quickapay is an invoice generating platform that allows you to create, send and track your unpaid invoices. It is also an invoice financing platform in that it gives your customers the option to pay your invoice in instalments, while allowing you to still receive the full payment amount upfront.Create and send an invoice using Quickapay and it will forward the invoice to your client via email or SMS. Subsequent to this, Quickapay gives your client the option to pay online via bank transfer, credit card or in six fortnightly instalments. Quickapay then sends email reminders to your customers to remind them of when payments are due. When a client pays, the payment will be instantly forwarded to your bank account. In the case that your client opts for an instalment plan, you will still be paid upfront and in full.There is no cap on how much you can invoice for using Quickapay. However, instalment plans are capped at $5,000 for the time being.Features of QuickapayThere are a number of features associated with Quickapay, including: Free to use. Signing up to Quickapay is absolutely free.Online application. Sign up quickly and easily online.Create invoices. Quickapay allows you to create custom invoices easily.Automated payment reminders. Keep your clients up to date with when they need to pay.Track invoices. Keep on top of your incoming payments.Payment flexibility. Give your customers the option of bank transfer, credit card or an instalment program.Risk-free. If your client misses their subsequent payments after confirming their instalment plan, Quickapay assumes the risk and you will not be asked to pay the money back if your client fails to repay.Cap-free bank transfer and credit card payments. There’s no limit to how much you can in invoice in regard to these payment methods.$5,000 instalment cap. Your client can opt for instalment payments on an invoice of up to $5,000.85% approval rate for instalment users. Quickapay has a high approval rate of clients who opt to pay in instalments.Fees and chargesCredit card transactions. If your client opts to pay via credit card, you will be charged 2.5% of the invoice value.Instalments. If your client opts for an instalment plan, you will be charged 5% of the invoice value.How to applyIf you would like to sign up to Quickapay, simply click “Go to site” and fill out a straightforward online form. In order to be eligible, you must: Be aged 18 or overHave an active ABN/ACNBe a permanent resident of AustraliaRemember that prior to submitting an application, it’s always a good idea to compare your invoice financing options first.

