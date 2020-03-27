quibi’s-‘singled-out’-and-‘chrissy’s-court’-are-shows-to-watch-on-streaming-site

Quibi

Quibi is looking to change the streaming game and the company is enlisting some heavy hitters to help them do it. The short-form streaming service will launch on April 6 and it already has content lined up from the likes of Keke Palmer, Drake, Idris Elba, and Chance the Rapper among others.

Developed by Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi (short for “quick bites”) is looking to launch their mobile-focused service with at least 50 shows that include scripted and non-scripted series that range from sports to news and talk shows. Eventually, they hope to have at least 175 original shows and 8,500 quick bites of content in its first year.

It will cost users $5/ month for a subscription and $8/ month to watch with no advertisements. You can test it out for free with the 90-day trial.

Drizzy will produce The 48 Laws of Power, a series based on the best-selling book by Robert Greene. The rapper will also direct an episode of the series.

Here are 5 things to look out for on Quibi:

Chrissy’s Court

Chrissy Teigen will preside over this new court series. In each episode, Teigen reigns supreme as the “judge” over one small-claims case. Her mom-turned-“bailiff,” Pepper Thai, maintains order in the courtroom. Real people. Real cases. And real, legally binding decisions. If you thought Chrissy Teigen couldn’t become an actual courtroom judge, you’ve been overruled.

Singled Out

Keke Palmer will be joined by Joel Kim Booster to host a new version of the old MTV favorite that “will hook up a new generation of singles, of all genders and sexual preferences, seeking love in 20 bite-sized episodes. Reflective of today’s dating landscape, where everyone is connected, the series will bring online dating to life with a twist — the main dater is linked to the pool of diverse singles through social media.”

Punk’d

Chance the Rapper will host the reimagining of the infamous prank series that used to be hosted by Ashton Kutcher. In it, he will teach a new generation of celebrities what it’s like to be messed with. Expect to see big names like Meghan Thee Stallion losing their ish when the pranks push them passed their limits.

The Sauce

Executive produced by Usher, this traveling dance competition series is sure to put some new skills on the map. Hosted by Ayo & Teo of “Rolex” fame, the show will follow the brothers as they hit new cities and search for the best local talent while highlighting its unique dance culture.

Elba vs. Block

Idris Elba had made no secret about his love of racing and he’s ready to show the world what he can do in this high-intensity series. The actor will compete with professional rally driver Ken Block in car-based challenges that will have us all on the edge of our seats.