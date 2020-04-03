quibi-lands-skateboard-drama-‘hardflip’-from-eric-amadio,-the-chainsmokers,-nyjah-huston-&-wiip

Snowfall co-creator Eric Amadio has teamed up with pop group The Chainsmokers and professional skateboarder Nyjah Huston on skateboarding drama Hardflip for Quibi.

The short-form digital platform, which launches on April 6, is working with wiip and Kick the Habit Productions, the production company set up by Chainsmokers Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, on the series.

Set in present day East Los Angeles in the high stake’s world of competitive skateboarding, Hardflip is follows a wildly successful sixteen-year-old skater and his immediate group of friends as he navigates the unfiltered reality of fame and fortune.

It is the latest Quibi project for wiip, which is behind Anna Kendrick comedy Dummy.

Eric Amadio, who wrote and exec produced the FX drama, writes and exec produces with EPs also including Drew Taggart, Alex Pall, Dan Marcus, Adam Alpert for Kick the Habit Productions and Paul Lee and Mark Roybal for wiip, and Josh Berman. Nyjah Huston is co-exec producer.

“I’m stoked for skateboarding fans to finally get to see this,” said Huston. “Alex, Drew and I have been homies for a while, and they know the culture, so it was an easy decision to jump on board the project and awesome to do together.”

“With young people’s voices being more important than ever, there’s never been a better time to explore this unique subculture of unwanted youth with raw authenticity, and no better partners to do it with than Drew, Alex, Dan and of course our own real-life skate God, Nyjah,” said Amadio. “Alongside our studio partners at wiip, we couldn’t be more thrilled to find our home at Quibi and are beyond excited to bring audiences something they’ve never seen, in a way they’ve never seen it before.”

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with Eric Amadio and skate legend Nyjah Huston on this amazing series,’ added Taggart and Pall. “We’ve been inspired by the skateboarding world our entire lives and are ecstatic to be a part of a project that honors the culture.”

Amadio is represented by Management 360 and Ziffren and Kick the Habit Productions and Nyjah Huston are represented by CAA.