quibi-is-a-‘mobile-first’-streaming-service-aiming-to-steal-your-commute-from-netflix-and-youtube

Commuters around the world rejoiced when Netflix finally allowed them to download TV shows to their devices.

But a new streaming service is set to compete directly with Netflix (and Prime and Disney and YouTube) for those precious moments on the Tube when you get to tackle your watchlist.

Quibi was revealed at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show and is billed as a ‘mobile first’ streaming service.

It promises original programming that will offer full-screen framing whichever way a viewer holds their phone. Each show will be no longer than 10 minutes and will include content created by the likes of Steven Spielberg and Reese Witherspoon.

Giving the first look at the new service at CES in Las Vegas, Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg said the platform wanted to ‘tell stories that are optimised for viewing on the go’.

In contrast to other streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, Quibi will also offer short news bulletins from a number of sources, including the BBC and NBC.

Mr Katzenberg said the name Quibi was short for ‘quick bites’ – referring to the short-form pieces of content which would make up the service – with the idea being to reach users who were on the move or short of time.

The company said that in its first year, 175 new and original shows would appear on the service – with a total of 8,500 ‘quick bites of content’.

The firm’s chief executive Meg Whitman said Quibi was different because it was not based around programmes made for TV and making them fit onto phones, but rather making content specifically for mobile.

‘We’re not shrinking TV on phones, we’re creating something new. The very first entertainment technology platform optimised for mobile viewing, with quick bite content created by Hollywood’s top talent,’ she said.

The platform will also launch with two subscription options – a normal rate which will include advertising, or a slightly higher price for an advert-free experience.

Quibi is set to launch in the US in April 2020 but a UK release date hasn’t been revealed.