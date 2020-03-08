quibi-debuts-fierce-queens-trailer-with-reese-witherspoon-and-nature’s-strongest-female-animals

To celebrate International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8, Quibi revealed the trailer for Fierce Queens, a fresh short-form docuseries which highlights a few of nature’s most effective female animals, with narration by Reese Witherspoon. “Consider one question: Why do they call it the pet kingdom, if it is clearly run by queens?” Witherspoon says in voice over for the trailer, which ultimately shows breathtaking shots of female babboons, hyenas, and yes, insects running their roosts even. Witherspoon teases then, over shots of violence and mating that the show will invite audiences to “meet up with the females who give new meaning to consume, prey, love.” There is nothing that can compare with watching a female cheetah tackle and maim a gazelle to celebrate today, right?

Fierce Queen is among 50 (yes, FIFTY) Quibi originals that may premiere once the new mobile-only streaming service launches on Monday, April 6. The series is made by BBC Studios National History Unit and executive made by Jo Shinner.All 50 Shows Open to Stream When Quibi LaunchesLearn the rest there is to learn about Quibi, including pricing and content information here. There are also out every original show that’s ahead for the short-form streaming service at launch time and beyond the following.

Fierce Queens premieres on Quibi on Monday, April 6. Reese WitherspoonPhoto: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images