question-time-flooded-with-250-complaints-after-laurence-fox’s-controversial-race-row-about-meghan-markle

Question Time has received more than 250 complaints from viewers after Laurence Fox’s controversial appearance last week.

The 41-year-old came under fire from millions when he suggested that playing ‘the race card’ is getting ‘boring’.

During his appearance on the BBC political panel show, Laurence clashed with an audience member who claimed that Meghan Markle had been the subject of racism, claiming Britain is the most tolerant, lovely country in Europe’, and ‘it’s so easy to throw the card of racism at everybody and it’s really starting to get boring now.’

According to the BBC’s fortnightly complaints report, the Question Time episode has received 253 complaints.

The main issues highlighted were that the ‘audience (was) not representative of the local area, leading to a pro-Conservative bias’ and a ‘discussion on racism (was) felt to be offensive’.

Laurence was also criticised online after he responded to a claim from the lecturer that the treatment of Meghan amounted to racism.

He said: ‘It’s not racism … we’re the most tolerant, lovely country in Europe.

‘It’s so easy to throw the charge of racism and it’s really starting to get boring now.’

The audience member described Fox as a ‘white, privileged male’, to which he responded: ‘I can’t help what I am, I was born like this, it was an immutable characteristic.

‘To call me a white, privileged male is to be racist.’

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Laurence explained that since the race row he has received a number of death threats.

He has also come under fire after attacking Sam Mendes World War I 1917 film 1917 for including a Sikh character and admitted he dumped his ‘too woke’ girlfriend for backing a Gillette advert tacking men’s mental health.

‘I’ve definitely got a small bout of, hopefully, temporary insomnia,’ he told hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan, who also challenged the father-of-three over his factually incorrect case against 1917.

‘I’ve had death threats and I’ve got children so it’s not pleasant.’

When asked why he felt trolls had stooped so low, he added: ‘I think when you don’t have an argument, your rage starts to increase, doesn’t it?’

Laurence Fox’s rep has been approached for a comment.

