quentin-tarantino-reveals-christopher-nolan’s-dunkirk-is-second-on-his-best-films-of-the-decade-list

Quentin Tarantino has heaped praises on Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war drama Dunkirk which he says is number two in his list of best films of the last decade.

During a recent episode of The Ringer’s Rewatchables podcast, Tarantino said he is compiling a list of best movies made during 2010s and therefore is revisiting a number of films for that purpose.

Dunkirk, a triptych exploring three stories from the perspective of air, land and sea, is set around the Dunkirk evacuation of British troops during World War II.

Tarantino said the film was initially placed seventh but rose to second spot after he rewatched it a couple of times. He said the movie came across as a spectacle to him and delivered an absolute emotional experience.

“I had an interesting experience with it the first couple of times. The first time I saw it, I don’t know what I was thinking the first time. I just dealt with the spectacle of it all. I couldn’t deal with anything else but the spectacle of it all. I liked the movie, but the spectacle almost numbed me to the experience.

“I don’t think I felt anything emotional. I was awed by it. But I didn’t know what I was awed by… It wasn’t until the third time that I could see past the spectacle and into the people the story is about. I finally could see through the trees a little bit,” the director explained.

Tarantino is yet to reveal his full list.

At the 2018 Academy Awards, Dunkirk was nominated for eight Oscars and won best sound editing, best sound mixing, and best film editing.

