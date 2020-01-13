quentin-tarantino,-phoebe-waller-bridge-and-the-irishman-win-at-the-critics’-choice-awards

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s prolific awards season continued after Fleabag won big at the Critics’ Choice Awards while Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood was named best picture.

With less than a month to go until the Oscars, Tarantino’s love letter to 1960s Los Angeles received a timely boost as it was named the year’s best film ahead of rivals including The Irishman, 1917 and Marriage Story.

The best director prize was shared between Parasite’s Bong Joon Ho and 1917’s Sam Mendes after Broadcast Film Critics Association voters could not split them.

Joaquin Phoenix took home best actor for his portrayal of a tortured loner in Joker while Renee Zellweger won best actress for playing Judy Garland in biopic Judy.

Brad Pitt won best supporting actor for playing an ageing stuntman in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Laura Dern won supporting actress for playing a ruthless divorce lawyer in Marriage Story.