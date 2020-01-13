quentin-tarantino-accepts-brad-pitt’s-critics’-choice-awards-and-the-people-feel-robbed

The people of the world feel robbed after Brad Pitt skipped out on the Critics’ Choice Awards tonight and left Quentin Tarantino to collect his award.

The star, who plays Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, won the best supporting actor nod in the lead-up to the Oscars – pretty much cementing his nomination, and perhaps his win.

As Lupita Nyong’o went to accept the award on his behalf (as it what presenters usually do should the recipient be a no-show) director Quentin raced onto the stage.

He’d tried to get actress Julia Butters – who plays Trudi Fraser – to head up onto the stage but when she was too shy Quentin took his chance and said into the mic: ‘I agree with the critics for the very first time!’

Mate, you’re literally at a Critics’ Choice Awards. Read the room!

It wasn’t the only chance Quentin would have to head up on stage that evening, after his film, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, took out best picture – beating the likes of the much-lauded 1917 and Parasite.

Still, while punters at home were super pleased for Brad they felt a little miffed they were greeted with Quentin.

‘Quentin Tarantino decided to go up on stage to accept this on Brad’s behalf since he wasn’t there, and no, you do not get to do that, go away and sit down,’ one fumed on Twitter.

Quentin Tarantino decided to go up on stage to accept this on Brad’s behalf since he wasn’t there, and no, you do not get to do that, go away and sit down. #CriticsChoice https://t.co/8p3XucQV6j — Sam (@sgreen3) January 13, 2020

Another added: ‘Anyone else kind of put off by Quentin Tarantino jumping on stage to take Brad Pitt’s award when he couldn’t attend?

‘There was no reason for it other than for him to humble brag.’

Perhaps we were all feeling a little robbed seeing as last time Brad was onstage accepting an award his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston was looking on admiringly and thus the internet broke.

She, too, skipped the ceremony, held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, to instead hang out with her Friends Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Anne Hathaway makes first red carpet appearance at the Critics Choice Awards following birth of second baby

MORE: Critics Choice Awards: We need to talk about Zendaya’s hot pink breast plate





