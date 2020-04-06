queer-eye-season-5-release-date,-cast,-and-expected-story-plot

The Fab Five are going to be back again, Can you believe? Queer Eye is one of the most celebrated reality show that has been sweeping emmy’s, winning hearts and garnering a stronger fan base each season. The Fab Five Jonathan, Tan, Karamo, Bobby and Antoni are queer guys that help out a person in varies areas to get their life back on track. It is like they wave a magic wand and give these heros a better lifestyle.The show is so whole some and pure and has therefore become extensively loved. The first four seasons were a breeze let us reach out for the tissue as season 5 is all set for release.

Although the majority of the shot background of first four seasons were mainly in Georgia, yes well, they went off to tour in different state awhile. However, the fifth season is announced to be shot in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. And that would be something really good to binge on. Season 5 might be yet to release while Netflix has announced that Season 6 of the show is already under production and will be shot in Texas. An announcement from Netflix noted that the Fab Five will “scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC.”

Queer Eye Season 5

Before the release of season 5, a special series set in Japan was shot too. After it’s release fans are pretty excited for the new season. We could never get enough of Antoni’s food advice, Jonathan and his tips, Tan with his french tuck sleek fashion, Bobby transforming interior and Karamo giving us the life advice that we need but do not deserve.Season 5 of the show is about to release this summer. The final release date is yet to be announced by Netflix.