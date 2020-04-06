queer-eye-season-5:-how-a-group-of-5-gay-men-can-bring-happiness-and-stability-to-one’s-life!

Netflix has confirmed to the broadcast of the fifth season of the queer eye. However, the streaming giant didn’t release a trailer that confirms the date of release of the season.

The existing trailer only shows the plot of the upcoming season with no updates on the release of the same. Fans guessed it to be in the month of June ( however the year of release is 2020, as confirmed).

Picture: Netflix

The plot as shown by the trailer

The story is of 5 gays travelling to communities at various places within Atlanta and selectively go to those people who were nominated by their friends and help them with their home- grooming etc and along with that, help them mentally and socially by interacting with them and also, psychologically giving them support and building up self- confidence.

The plot is that of the Fabs falling in unwinding their love in the city of Philadelphia, USA. In seasons one and two the Fabs were seen spending appreciable time in places like Atlanta, Georgia witj additional and frequent visits to places nearby. The trailer shows how in this episode,the Queer eye has visited the New South Wales in Australia.

Cast

Jonathan Van Ness,Karamo Brown,Tan France,Bobby Berk,Antoni Porowski are the 5 leading characters who played the role of the 5 gays and is around whom the story revolves around where they are seen in a very positive role, spreading positivity around and helping people with their general work and supporting them from the back,giving them assurance that they’re backed by them and making their lives happier than ever before.

Where can we watch the series?

With the first four seasons premiered on the giant, Netflix, the 5th season will also be premiered there itself and this as well as the previous seasons can also be downloaded by having an account made.