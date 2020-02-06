Queensrÿche goes heavier and more intense on latest album, ‘The Verdict’

Queensrÿche

Courtesy of the artist

Queensrÿche is a veteran act on the metal scene, but don’t mistake its lengthy run for complacency. The band’s tour comes to Delmar Hall on Sunday.“We’re not just a band relying on our past,” says guitarist, songwriter and co-founder Michael “Whip” Wilton. “We’re also forging a new path with new music. That’s why there’s so much support for us to record new music.”Musically, he says the band’s latest album, “The Verdict,” is a step forward from “Condition Hüman” (2015) in terms of “showcasing the talent of the band as maturing as songwriters. It’s really showing the band is progressing at this stage of our career.“Eddie (Jackson) and I have been doing this for over 30 years. There’s that. Then there’s new creative input put into the fold. It takes them a while to feel comfortable and confident in the writing, but we’re at a point where everybody is at the top of their game.”The new album, which includes the songs “Man the Machine,” “Light-years,” “Dark Reverie” and “Blood on the Levant,” comes with an extra level of heaviness for Queensrÿche.“Most people are picking up on that energy,” Wilton says. “A lot of that has to do with the recording industry and the touring industry for hard-rock bands. Bands have to tour all the time because people don’t buy music anymore. We have to tour to make revenue. And as long as we’re going to be touring all the time, we might as well write music that’s fun and energetic to play. That being said, we have heavier, more intense sounds.”Wilton says he’s hesitant to discuss the content of “The Verdict,” preferring to let fans determine what the album means to them.“We wrote lyrics that reflect the times, give a perspective, and usually ask the question why,” he says. “There’s songs on the Syrian war and PTSD, and about checking out of life. People can read as much as they want into it. That’s something we’ve always done and continue to do.”Once the album was finished, he says there was a particular look of satisfaction among him and his bandmates Jackson, Parker Lundgren and relative newcomer Todd La Torre as they listened to the finished product.“We knew we had something,” Wilton says. “There was a real anticipation of how the fans and how the industry would perceive it. That was so gratifying to see the reviews and the placement on the charts.”“The Verdict” is Queenrÿche’s third album since parting ways with prominent lead voice Geoff Tate. Its current lead La Torre joined the band for its 2013 self-titled album.Tate’s exit led to two bands calling themselves Queensÿrche for a while — one with Wilton and one with Tate.“We knew we had the fans on our side, and they wanted to hear the music the way it was originally recorded,” Wilton says.Finding La Torre, he says, was a home run. His power-metal vocal style is comparable to Tate’s.“Todd brings energy, and he brings an all-for-one, one-for-all attitude. It’s not a dictatorship. Everyone’s input is taken in. It’s a democratic process. And obviously he has some great talents as a drummer and a vocalist. He’s just a great person and a great friend to have.”What Queensrÿche, Eve to Adam, John 5 • When 8 p.m. Sunday • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $35-$37.50 • More info ticketmaster.com

