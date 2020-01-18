queen’s-private-rage-at-frogmore-reno

Queen Elizabeth is “privately unhappy” at the money spent on renovations at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Frogmore Cottage — as staff at the UK abode are being “redeployed” following the couple’s bombshell Megxit announcement, according to new reports.

Taxpayers shelled out 2.4 million British pounds — more than A$4.5 million — on the refurbishing, leaving the monarch furious as the Sussexes plan to start a new life in Canada, sources told The Sun.

media_camera Frogmore Cottage underwent a major refurbishment.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the outlet.

The Queen has said in a statement that while the royal family “would have preferred” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle keep their senior palace duties, she is “entirely supportive” of the couple.

Meanwhile, workers at the five-bedroom pad gifted to the couple by the Queen are being “redeployed elsewhere around the estate,” a source told CNN.

Reports have emerged in the British press that staff members were being “let go,” but the source told the network that is not the case.

A source told the Daily Mail that workers “are already being offered other roles at Buckingham Palace.”

“There is a skeleton staff there all the time, consisting of one cleaner and a house manager,” the source said. “Others work as and when needed.”

“This has all come as a bit of shock,” the insider added. “They took great pride in working for them and being at Frogmore.”

media_camera The couple is keen to keep Frogmore for whenever the pop back to England. Picture: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The couple has said Frogmore Cottage will be their “official residence as they continue to support the monarchy, and so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom.”

But a senior royal source told the Mail it’s doubtful that “the Duchess will ever really return to the UK in a meaningful way.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced last week that they wanted to make their own money, splitting their time between the UK and North America — while “continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

The royal family gathered earlier this week for a historic summit to discuss the controversial decision.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Queen’s private rage at Frogmore reno