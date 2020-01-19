queen-with-andrew-by-her-side-for-first-time-since-car-crash-interview

The Queen has stepped out in public with Prince Andrew for the first time since his car crash BBC interview.

Her Majesty was beaming as she greeted church-goers while attending Sunday service at St Mary the Virgin church in Hillington, Norfolk.

Wearing a chic dogtooth long coat and a signature hat, the Queen appeared relaxed and happy as her son followed closely behind, in their first appearence together since his November interview over links to disgraced paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Queen’s Sandringham appearance comes just hours after signing off the final deal for Meghan and Harry’s future, in which she gave her blessing for the pair to step back from all royal duties.

In an emotional statement released on Saturday evening, the Queen acknowledged the ‘challenges’ her grandson and his wife had faced over the past year.

She added: ‘I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

‘It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.’

The pair will drop their HRH titles and will receive no money from the crown from the spring.

They have also agreed to repay the taxpayers’ millions spent on their Berkshire home and the couple are already in a transition period of splitting their lives between the UK and Canada.

The Queen’s statement said: ‘Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. ‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.

‘I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

