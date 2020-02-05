queen-visits-new-pumping-station-in-sandringham-72-years-after-her-father-king-george-vi-opened-original

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Queen has visited a new pumping station on the Sandringham estate to mark its reopening 72 years after her father opened the original.

Wrapped up in a green coat and a stylish floral headscarf, the 93-year-old monarch opened Wolferton’s new pumping station just as King George VI did in 1948.

Her Majesty then unveiled a new plaque and signed the visitors’ book before she was given a framed archive photograph of her father opening the original station.

It was the Queen’s second engagement of the year following a six week winter break.

The Queen was given a tour of the new pumping site (Getty Images)

Wolferton pumping station allows the surrounding 7,000 acres of marshland, which sits below sea level, to be drained and dried out.

Philip Camamile, chief executive of the drainage board, then took the Queen on a tour of the new pumping station site.

He told the monarch how it is twice as powerful as the old station, capable of shifting around three million gallons of water in one hour, to which she replied: “extraordinary”.

“Technology’s always changing, isn’t it,” she said. “Someone always invents something.”

Perhaps referencing floods that hit Norfolk in 1953, the Queen said: “It’s rather nice to think this is going to be a dry area as we’ve had some terrible problems.”

She then met a group of long-serving staff before pressing a button in the control room to start the pumps.

Her Majesty also recalled where her father used to walk his corgis on the estate.

“That’s where he walked his dogs,” she said, when shown an old picture.