Queen & Slim review: A romantic road movie that's out to break the rules

Melina Matsoukas’s debut is a romance-cum-road movie in which an awkward Tinder first date leads to an explosive and inviolate connection. It’s both perfect for Valentine’s Day and the worst thing ever, because it will make you want to cry as much as kiss.

Newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith hits the ground running as Queen, an aloof, supermodel-gorgeous Death Row lawyer toiling in racist Ohio (state-sanctioned death bookends the story). Meanwhile, Daniel Kaluuya (Slim) is his reliably wonderful, sexy self as a cheery, God-fearing, family-centric Mr Average. The pair, forced to go on the run after a violent encounter with a cop, disagree about almost everything, including Luther Vandross. Queen’s used to winning arguments but as their journey south progresses, the power balance keeps changing. It’s probably no coincidence that hero Slim has the same name as Lauren Bacall’s character in To Have and Have Not. This is a movie fascinated by pop culture. And writer Lena Waithe is out to break a tonne of rules.

There’s such a strong British presence, not just Kaluuya and Turner-Smith, but Ilford musician and composer Dev Hynes (aka Blood Orange). The way the latter knits the soundtrack together is a joy.

Sometimes Queen & Slim is too stylish for its own good and a few detours drag. But how can you find fault with a movie that combines the intelligence of Ava DuVernay’s documentary 13th with the madcap energy of True Romance?