The Queen has ordered all four royal households to find ‘workable solutions’ to the crisis with Harry and Meghan ‘within days not weeks’.

A Buckingham Palace source said the royal family was working ‘at pace’ to sort out the couple’s new situation after yesterday’s shock announcement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released released a bombshell statement last night saying they would be ‘stepping back’ as senior royals.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.