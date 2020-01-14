queen-may-have-dropped-hint-harry-and-meghan-could-lose-titles,-suggests-expert

The Queen may have dropped a hint that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could lose their royal titles, an expert has claimed.

Meghan and Prince Harry have chosen to step back as senior royals and Her Majesty confirmed in a statement yesterday that the family are “entirely supportive” of their decision but she’s “asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days”.

But royal editor Russell Myers has told the Mirror that the Queen referring to the couple by their first names could be a sign that Meghan and Harry will lose their royal titles.

It’s been said that the Queen referring to the couple by their first names could be a sign that Meghan and Harry will lose their royal titles (Credit: Splashnews.com)

He told the publication: “It really is quite remarkable to see the Queen referring to Meghan and Harry by their first names rather than as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Official titles are always used on official statements, so this is highly unusual.

“This could be a huge hint about Meghan and Harry’s future within the royal family, and it could even suggest that they may give up or lose their HRH titles.”

Yesterday evening, the statement was released after Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William attended a meeting with the Queen to discuss the Sussexes’ future.

Russell said “official titles are always used on official statements, so this is highly unusual” (Credit: Splashnews.com)

It was reported that Meghan didn’t dial into the meeting via conference call from Canada because palace officials working for Her Majesty, Charles and William feared the talks could have been recorded or intercepted.

However, the couple’s Kensington Palace spokesman denied the claims Meghan had been shut out from the meeting.

A statement said: “In the end, the Sussexes decided that it wasn’t necessary for the Duchess to join.”

The statement said that Meghan and Harry have “made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives”.

The Queen also said the family would have “preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family” but they “respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family”.

It’s been said that becoming parents changed Harry and Meghan’s outlook on the future (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meanwhile, it’s been said that becoming parents to baby Archie last year was the “catalyst” behind the couple’s decision.

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe told Closer: “From the moment Harry held his son in his arms, it dawned on him that he had to act on how he’d been feeling for so long, and to make a change.”

