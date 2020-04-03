queen-elizabeth-to-make-televised-address-to-uk-&-commonwealth-on-sunday-as-coronavirus-deaths-surge

Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock

The Queen is to make a televised address the UK and Commonwealth on Sunday night as the world continues to be battered by coronavirus.

The UK posted 684 more deaths from the illness over the last 24 hours, a record number for the country.

On Sunday 5th April at 8pm (BST)Her Majesty The Queen will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast.

As well as on television and radio, The Queen’s address will be shown on The @RoyalFamily’s social media channels. pic.twitter.com/EADh7WNU7b

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 3, 2020

More to come…

