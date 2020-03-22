queen-elizabeth-reunites-with-‘absolutely-fine’-prince-philip-after-health-concerns

Queen Elizabeth has reunited with Prince Philip amid growing health concerns about the Duke of Edinburgh. Her Majesty left Buckingham Palace at the end of the week as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus. While the entire UK bunkers down over the COVID-19 pandemic, Buckingham Palace has assured royal watchers that Prince Philip is doing “absolutely fine.”

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip | Alastair Grant/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth adjusts her schedule

Every year, Queen Elizabeth travels to Windsor Castle to spend

Easter break at her Berkshire home. But in light of the coronavirus crisis, Her

Majesty left Buckingham Palace a week before her scheduled break.

Queen Elizabeth received private guests earlier in the week before leaving for Windsor Castle on Thursday. She is expected to greatly reduce her staff at Windsor as a precaution against the virus.

This week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked all

citizens in the UK, especially those over the age of 70, to remain home and

only travel when it is essential.

Health experts have warned that the elderly population is at a higher risk of complications from the coronavirus, as well as people with underlying health issues. With Queen Elizabeth turning 94 next month and Philip on the verge of turning 98, they are both in this high-risk group.

Prince Philip reunites with Queen Elizabeth

Amid growing health concerns, the Duke of Edinburgh flew to

Windsor Castle to reunite with Queen Elizabeth. According to Metro,

Philip took a helicopter to the couple’s Berkshire home and had been previously

staying at their estate in Sandringham.

Philip was not planning on making the trip to Windsor but was

unsure when he would see Queen Elizabeth next. The two have been apart since

February, and as the coronavirus outbreak continues to escalate, it could have

been months before they reunited.

The Duke of Edinburgh retired from his royal post three years ago. He spends the vast majority of his time at the Sandringham estate and is rarely seen in public.

Queen Elizabeth, meanwhile, was spotted leaving Buckingham Palace

on Thursday. Her Majesty was accompanied by one of her adorable dorgis and left

after her final round of private meetings.

Prince Philip reportedly ‘absolutely fine’

The latest news on Philip comes amid growing concerns about his

health. According to ET

Canada, rumors recently surfaced that Philip had succumbed to the

coronavirus, reports that Buckingham Palace quickly shut down.

“Source close to Buckingham Palace tells me he’s absolutely

fine,” the editor of Telegraph, Gareth Davies, revealed. “I don’t know

what would possess someone to start a lie like that, but stop.”

Inside sources close to the royal family assured fans that

Philip’s health is good and that he has not experienced anything unusual in the

past few weeks.

View this post on Instagram A MESSAGE FROM HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN . As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them. At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal. We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months. Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part. ELIZABETH R A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Mar 19, 2020 at 9: 32am PDT

At the age of 98, Philip’s health is an ongoing concern for the royals. He has experienced a number of scares over the past few years, though it sounds like he is in good spirits at the moment.

We do not know how long Philip and Queen Elizabeth will remain at

Windsor Castle. They are expected to remain in self-isolation for several

weeks, and that could change depending on what happens with the outbreak.

Either way, royal watchers should expect Queen Elizabeth to stay

out of the public eye for the next month or so.

Prince William and Kate Middleton offer their support

With the royals protecting Her Majesty and Prince Charles, who is in his 70s, Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to increase their responsibilities in the coming weeks.

To that end, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently released

a statement on behalf of Buckingham Palace, informing the public of Queen

Elizabeth’s latest move.

“As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals

and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a

period of great concern and uncertainty. We are all being advised to change our

normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the

communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable

within them,” the statement explained.

Multiple members of the royal family have already canceled future public engagements. This includes Queen Elizabeth and Charles, who was scheduled to visit Jordan and the Republic of Cyprus with his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

It is unclear if the cancelations will extend into the summer,

but we should learn more in the coming weeks.

William is currently second in line to the throne, following Prince Charles. He has not commented on his increased role in the monarchy or acting as a placeholder for Queen Elizabeth during the coronavirus crisis. He did, however, recently release a statement on the matter encouraging people in the UK to stay safe.