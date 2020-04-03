🔥Queen Elizabeth makes grand Clap For Our Carers gesture from self-isolation in Windsor Castle🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

At 8pm on Thursday night, people all over the country threw open their windows and stood on balconies to clap for NHS workers and “all those making an unbelievable difference” on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

While they didn’t turn out on their doorstep, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who are self-isolating in Windsor Castle, made their own gesture for Clap for our Carers.

The Royal Family’s official Twitter account shared a picture of Windsor Castle’s Round Tower, which had been illuminated blue for Clap for our Carers: the same colour as the NHS logo.

It was accompanied by the caption, “The Round Tower at Windsor Castle turned blue tonight, as we joined the nation to mark our appreciation for all of the UK’s key workers.”

This is not the first time that she and other members of the Royal Family have joined the movement, as the Queen, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren all joined the call to celebrate hardworking medical professionals last week.

In a gallery posted to Instagram last week, the Queen said in the caption, “We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services.”

It was accompanied by photos of her meeting NHS workers, as well as a video of the Earl and Countess of Wessex clapping for carers alongside their children.

Her son, Prince Charles, was also recently diagnosed with coronavirus but has since recovered.

Yesterday, the Cambridges also shared recordings of calls they made to NHS staff at Queen’s Hospital Burton and University Hospital Monklands.

Prince William could be heard saying, “The whole country is proud of you, so thank you for everything you’re doing and all the hours you are putting in.”

The Cambridges also joined in, with Kensington Palace sharing a video of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping.

The post was captioned, “To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by COVID19: thank you.”

Clap for our Carers is a campaign that was started to celebrates “healthcare workers, emergency services, armed services, delivery drivers, shop workers, teachers, waste collectors, manufacturers, postal workers, cleaners, vets, engineers” and other people performing essential duties according to its campaign website.

The first nation-wide round of applause was held last Thursday, with landmarks including the Shard, Tower Bridge and London Eye all lit up blue in support of the NHS.

Clap For Our Carers will be held every Thursday at 8pm, according to the campaign’s official website