queen-elizabeth-ii’s-royal-footer-diagnosed-with-covid-19

The Sun revealed today that a royal footman who regularly works alongside Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19. Page Six picked up on the report from the British outlet which reported that the Queen was at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

This comes after the reports of Prince Charles’ diagnosis. A royal source who spoke with The Sun said that everyone in Buckingham Palace is very scared of what might happen not only to themselves but also to the Queen and the Duke.

Queen Elizabeth II is 93-years-old and her husband, Prince Philip, is 98-years-old. He turns 99 in June. The insider went on to say there is a lot of fear in the royal family at the moment, due to their susceptibility to the virus on account of their age.

As followers of the news media know, the Duke and the Queen have been hanging out in their Windsor Castle as the world copes with the pandemic. Officials with the Buckingham Palace, however, claim the Queen is feeling well.

It’s not clear where the royal footman was working when he received his diagnosis, the United Kingdom paper reported. Regardless, he has been staying behind closed doors in self-isolation. Much of his tasks included things like taking meals and drinks to the Queen, in addition to introducing her to guests.

The source told The Sun there is a palpable sense of fear in Buckingham Palace due to uncertainty. No one knows who will be next and who is at risk. As it was previously reported, Prince Charles was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month.

The news of his diagnosis came not long after Queen Elizabeth II reportedly left Buckingham Palace to get away from the tourists in the area. Buckingham Palace is a tourist hot-stop, with many people visiting the notorious estate on a regular basis.

Last week, multiple publications reported on Queen Elizabeth’s flee from the famous palace, however, media outlets disputed whether she was leaving on account of the virus or not.



Post Views:

0





