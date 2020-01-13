queen-elizabeth-agrees-on-“period-of-transition”-for-prince-harry,-meghan

Prince Harry, Meghan in a shock announcement had said they wanted to step back from the royal frontline

London:

Queen Elizabeth II on Monday said Prince Harry and his wife Meghan would be allowed to split their time between Britain and Canada while their future is finalised.

The monarch said there would be a “period of transition”, though there was more work to be done to resolve the “complex” issue, after the couple said they wanted to step back from the royal frontline.

