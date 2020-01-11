queen-demands-resolution-to-harry-and-meghan-crisis-‘within-72-hours’

Buckingham palace is holding ‘crisis talks’ after the Queen ordered the stripped back roles of Meghan and Harry to be determined in 72 hours.

The monarch, who was said to be ‘disappointed’ at the couple’s bombshell decision to quit as senior royals, gave the ultimatum amid speculation her grandson may leave the country as early as next week to join his wife and son in Canada.

Her Majesty has reportedly also instructed officials to ‘turn a crisis into an opportunity’ by coming up with a blueprint that could potentially apply to younger generations of the royal family.

She has insisted the drama last no longer than the six days that elapsed between Prince Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview and his decision to step back from royal duties, the Telegraph reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world on Wednesday when they announced plans to carve a ‘progressive new role’ within the monarchy.

They said they wanted to become ‘financially independent’ of the institution and would be dropping off the royal rota in what many saw as a snub to the national press.

The rota gives media automatic access to cover royal events but Harry and Meghan say they want to be in charge of their own public relations.

However, after Meghan’s hasty return to Canada amid the fallout from the announcement, sources say 72 hours is not enough time to seal the deal on their future role within the monarchy.

Questions are still being raised about how the pair will fund their future lifestyle, including plans to split their time between the UK and Canada.

They say they will give up their income from the sovereign grant, which is money from the tax payer, but this only pays for 5% of their costs while the remaining 95% is from the Prince of Wales

Last year, Charles paid £4.9 million to his two sons from his private £1.2 billion Duchy of Cornwall estate, which some argue should be regarded as a public asset.

It is not known if Harry’s father will turn off the financial tap after being kept in the dark about so-called ‘Megxit’.

Prince Harry has reportedly had telephone conversations with his father and brother about what will happen next but it is understood they have not met face to face.

Harry is expected to honour an official engagement at Buckingham Palace next Thursday and could leave soon afterwards, although an aide stressed he would not fly to Canada until ‘a satisfactory deal was done’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wish to keep their home in Frogmore Cottage, which was gifted to them from the Queen and has just undergone a £2.4 million refurbishment at taxpayers’ expense.

However, it is not clear if this could also be cut off as they intend to split their time between home soil and North America.

A source close to the negotiations say the Queen, 93, is ‘calling the shots’ with the aid of Charles and William who have been instructed to enact what she wants to happen.

She reportedly convened a working group within 24 hours of the couple’s statement as has experience acting fast in the wake of the Prince Andrew scandal.

The source told the Telegraph: ‘The Queen’s hand remains firmly on the tiller and the three households are working well together to try to find a solution.

‘They are united around a common goal as they were when they had to deal with the Duke of York. The Royal family is not renowned for being fleet of foot but the most recent crisis, involving the Duke, went from flash to bang in six days.’