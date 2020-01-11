queen-caught-driving-with-no-seatbelt-year-after-prince-philip-crash

The Queen has been pictured behind the wheel without a seatbelt a year after her husband was involved in a horror crash.

Her Majesty, aged 93, did not strap in before driving down a road near her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Friday.

She was wearing a headscarf with a dog pattern and a winter jacket as she drove along the country lane in her black Range Rover.

It appears the monarch has not learnt her lesson from Prince Philip, who had a lucky escape when his Land Rover overturned in a collision with a Kia near the royal estate last January.

The duke came out unharmed but two women needed hospital treatment after the crash.

He blamed the collision on being dazzled by the low sun as he pulled out his driveway, a witness said at the time.

The then 97-year-old had faced calls to be prosecuted by one of the injured passengers who accused him of irresponsible driving.

Emma Fairweather was left with a broken wrist after the incident and complained that the royal family did not apologise to her.

The Duke was back driving without a seat-belt less than 48 hours after the accident but gave up his driving license a month later.

Last May reports in the Sunday Times said the Queen would follow suit based on advice from her security team that she should stop driving.

The monarch has been driving for more than 70 years after learning in 1945 while working in the wartime Auxiliary Territorial Service.

She has never taken a driving test and is the only person in Britain who is not required to have a driving licence.

She is known to enjoy driving and over the years she has often been pictured behind the wheel.

It is against the law to drive without a seat-belt but Queen Elizabeth is immune from any civil or criminal proceedings.

She may have been distracted after a dramatic week that saw Prince Harry and Meghan quit as senior members of the royal family.

The couple say they want to become financially independent and plan to split their time between North America and the UK.

The Queen was said to be ‘hurt’ for being kept in the dark about the bombshell announcement and has ordered courtiers to find a resolution to the crisis within 72 hours.

She is reportedly ‘calling the shots’ on the couple’s future within the institution and wants the row over within six days – the same amount of time that elapsed between Prince Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview and him stepping down from royal duties.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.