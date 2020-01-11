Home NEWS Queen calls family meeting over Harry and Meghan’s decision to quit royal...

Queen calls family meeting over Harry and Meghan’s decision to quit royal life

The Queen is to host an emergency meeting on Monday in a bid to thrash out Meghan and Harry’s future roles in the family.

The Duke of Sussex, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have all been invited to attend the talks at the royal’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

It will be the first meeting of the four since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shock announcement that they will be stepping down as senior royals.

