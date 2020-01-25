queen-and-prince-philip-spotted-for-first-time-since-harry-left-for-canada

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have been spotted for the first time since Prince Harry left for Canada.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 98, was seen visiting Britain’s monarch this morning two days after she had to pull out of an engagement due to a cold.

Prince Philip, who was pictured not wearing a seat belt, was driven to the main house by daughter Princess Anne.

Her Majesty was later seen driving her Range Rover to join a shooting party for lunch on the Sandringham Estate.

She is thought to have joined F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart, decorated opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa and Princess Anne’s husband, Tim Laurence.

On Thursday, the Queen was forced to pull out of her annual visit to the Sandringham branch of the Women’s Institute as she was ‘not feeling up to it’.

The WI ladies usually welcome the 93-year-old monarch for tea and cake at West Newton village hall once a year.

The BBC’s Huw Edwards had already arrived at the venue for his guest speaker engagement when a member of her security team said half an hour before her arrival that she would not be attending.

Prince Harry flew to Vancouver to join Meghan and baby Archie on Monday, shortly after the couple stepped down as senior royals.

After days of tense negotiations, it was revealed last Saturday the Sussexes would stop using their HRH titles.

They will also repay the £2.4 million taxpayers’ spent to refurbish their Frogmore Cottage home and no longer formally represent Queen Elizabeth.