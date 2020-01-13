queen,-alice-cooper-and-more-to-perform-at-australian-bushfire-relief-concert

Queen and Alice Cooper have been announced among the first round of artists performing at a benefit concert for Australian bushfire relief.

Taking place at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on February 16, other names on the bill include k.d. lang, Olivia Newton-John, Daryl Braithwaite, John Farnham, and more, with some still to be announced.

Queen guitarist Brian May revealed earlier in the week that the band had been asked to play the benefit concert on an open date during their seven gigs scheduled in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide and the Gold Coast from February 13 to 29.

According to 7 News, the show, which is being called Fire Fight Australia, will take place over nine hours and all proceeds from the event will go toward a number of different organisations that are working to fight the ongoing fires.

There will be 70,000 tickets available at three different price points ($70, $85, and $100). Tickets go on sale tomorrow (January 13) at noon Australian Eastern Standard Time on the Fire Fight Australia website.

🧡 We are proud and humbled to present a spectacular line up of artists to perform at #FireFightAustralia on Sunday 16 Feb 2020 at @ANZStadium to raise money for national bushfire relief. Tickets go on sale TODAY at 12noon AEDT from https://t.co/Kyrp2hMvux pic.twitter.com/UW61v8NEGO — Fire Fight Australia (@FireFightAU) January 12, 2020

See the benefit concert’s full lineup below (in alphabetical order):

Alice Cooper

Amy Shark

Baker Boy

Conrad Sewell

Daryl Braithwaite

Delta Goodrem

Grinspoon

Guy Sebastian

Hilltop Hoods

Icehouse

Illy

Jessica Mauboy

John Farnham

k.d. lang

Lee Kernaghan

Olivia Newton-John

Peking Duk

Pete Murray

Queen & Adam Lambert

Tina Arena

William Barton

Meanwhile, celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and more have donated to emergency services to help aid the country’s battle against the ongoing bushfire crisis.

In music, the likes of Metallica, Nick Cave, Pink and Elton John have all pledged to help victims of the Australia bushfires.