quarterback-phil-jurkovec-set-to-transfer-to-boston-college

Boston College football coach Jeff Hafley continued laying the foundation for his first season with the Eagles, luring transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec to the Heights, a source confirmed.

Jurkovec, a four-star recruit out of Pine-Richland (Penn.) High School who was ranked No. 66 overall by 247Sports in 2018, spent two seasons with Notre Dame, redshirting in 2018 and making his debut last season.

Playing behind starter Ian Book, Jurkovec only saw the field in six games last season, completing 12 of 16 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.