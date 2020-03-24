Quarantined at home? Here’s how Ashi Singh is killing time

Film and TV industries around India have come to a standstill due to COVID-19 pandemic. To stop the spread, the actors, like all other Indians have isolated themselves. Forced to being confined to their homes, stars are spending their time well during this unscheduled break.

Popular TV star Ashi Singh, who rose to fame with Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, is also spending some quality time with her family during self-quarantine period.

However, the actress has been also reliving her childhood memories as she is playing with kitchen set. She took to Instagram and posted a picture wherein she is seen preparing food on a kitchen set of the children. Here take a look at the photo