🔥Quarantine cooking: A perfect croque monsieur, from Hide's Ollie Dabbou🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Life in lockdown should mean treating yourself with lots of love.

The croque monsieur​ is the dish for this. It is, yes, a ham sandwich with an ego problem, but there’s something in all that gruyere and garlic; this sandwich satisfies like few can. It rejuvenates and comforts at the same time – it is glutton’s fuel, heavy enough to drink on and buttery enough to help steady wonky eaters into sobriety. Given going on a session is somewhat out the question, a good croque monsieur is also a perfect lunch, especially when taken at its best – which is to say, with a glass of Champagne chilled almost to ice. Any old white wine will do, though. Vodka too. Fine, fine – they’re good on their own.

It is true that for every good one, there are the bad croque monsieurs; the lazy hack jobs that bring back bad memories of rushed lunches on trains, in shop cafes, at overpriced bistros. But done properly, as Ollie Dabbous has here, nothing tops them. Dabbous, who looks after the food at Hide, is a brilliant chef, talented and creative in equal measure, and one who always remembers restraint; less is more and all that. It does matter.

The recipe below is easy enough to follow and spot on, even if the idea of finding truffle is perhaps a little fanciful. Still, one of the many wonderful things about a croque monsieur is that it’s a plate to be personalised. Play with it, practice; be greedy with the garlic, change how much cheese is in there. Have fun, in other words.

Serves: 4

Ingredients

For the garlic butter

50g salted butter, softened

1 small garlic clove, minced

For the cheese glaze

250ml milk (full fat is best)

1 clove

Pinch of mace (if you don’t have this, it isn’t the end of the world)

Pinch of nutmeg, grated​

25g unsalted butter​

20g ​plain flour

Pinch of salt​

75g Gruyere, grated

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 egg yolks

For the sandwich

8 slices of white sandwich bloomer, sliced no thicker than 1cm

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

4 handfuls of Gruyere cheese, coarsely grated

4 slices of ham

Method

Start with the garlic butter, as it’s easy as anything: simply mix together the butter and minced garlic clove, then set it aside and keep at room temperature.

Next, crack on with the glaze. Start by bringing the milk to a boil, before removing it from the heat. Add the spices – the clove, mace and nutmeg – and allow them to infuse for 15 mins, then strain.

Next, melt the butter in a pan and add the flour, whisking to combine. Add the spiced milk gradually, whisking until smooth. Now bring it all to a boil, whisking constantly until thickened.

Remove from the heat and whisk in the salt, grated cheese and egg yolks. Transfer to a bowl and cool to room temperature.

Time to crack on with the heart of the dish. Spread the bread generously with the garlic butter and grill until golden on just the one side.

Lay the bread toasted side down on a tray and spread four of the slices – which will become the sandwich bases – lightly with Dijon mustard. Then top this generously with grated cheese, two slices of the ham, and then more cheese.

Now cap your base and ingredients with the other slices of bread, toasted side up. Push down to compact and secure the sandwich. You know how to make a sandwich.

Next, the good part. Get your grill on at a high heat. If your oven and grill are separate, then also turn the oven on and heat it to 180C. If they’re not, then post grilling – the next step – you’ll need to take your croque out and let the oven heat up a little. You’ll survive.

Spread top of the croque with the cheese glaze generously, then pop it under the grill until it’s golden.

Next, transfer to the oven and bake it until the cheese has melted in the middle. This should take a few minutes.

Top with a fried egg (turning it into a croque madame) and, if you’re feeling extravagant, some shaved truffle you might have kicking about in the back of the cupboard.