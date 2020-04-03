🔥Quantity surveyor jailed for latest scam swindling builders🔥

A quantity surveyor who has raked in a fortune over 30 years by swindling home builders has been jailed for 18 months for his latest scam.

Paul Parmar, 52, charmed his way into a succession of jobs at building firms, offering fake references and hiding his criminal past before siphoning off cash.

Isleworth crown court heard Parmar has an “appalling” criminal record stretching back to the late Eighties of almost identical scams on different companies and victims. He was jailed for six years in 2004 for a £1.5 million fraud on a collection of London building firms and given another six-year term in 2018 for a £100,000 scam.

Appearing at court this week from prison, Parmar was jailed for swindling a home builder of £40,000 and cheating a friend’s parents-in-law out of £5,000.

Prosecutor Aimee Emby said Parmar landed his latest job with W11 Construction as a senior quantity surveyor in July 2017, adding: “He submitted a CV with a number of falsified references.”

Parmar’s past caught up with him in November 2017 when firm owner Andrew Jackson learned of his convictions and an internal probe revealed he had paid £41,289 into his own bank account instead of to subcontractors.

He carried out the latest frauds while under investigation for the crimes he was jailed for in 2018. Parmar, of Pinner, will now face confiscation proceedings. He pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud by false representation and will serve the 18-month sentence after completing his existing term.