‘Quality Over Quantity’ – The Reason Behind The Massive Success Of Fashion Brand ‘Drip Creationz’

Fashion has a great impact on people and it truly defines the way you carry yourself. In this fast and mobile world, everything is just a click away. So are your favourite fashion requirements. There are many e-commerce fashion brands which have made a market for itself. Drip Creationz is one such company which is headquartered in Riverside, California. Established in 2017, it has earned appreciation from many renowned personalities including Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez. With offering a premium collection of footwear, apparel and fashion accessories, Drip Creationz is the best name one can totally rely on.

Co-founded by Ilene Arellano, Frankie Quiroz and Brian Porter, the company specializes in design, development, manufacturing and worldwide marketing. With more than 50,000 happy clients, Drip Creationz has got a family of almost 600,000 followers on Instagram and it is widening its social media presence all over the internet. It is said that there’s nothing bigger than the teamwork and the credit behind the company’s success also goes to a team of 30 people who have proved their work with their creative designs. With quality being given the first priority over quantity, it is in competition with other brands like Guess, Urban Outfitters, PacSun and Zumiez.

In such a short time, Drip Creationz became a successful fashion brand, thanks to its premium quality and the power of social media. Till date, it has collaborated with almost 500 influencers including Logan Paul, Jake Paul, Sommer Ray, Tana Mongeau among others. The list of other celebrities includes Ruby Rose, Jenna Dewan, Mckenna Grace, Gregg Sulkin and many more. Understanding the taste of the audiences and creating its own fashion trends has undoubtedly made Drip Creationz the most trusted fashion brands across the USA. By this year, the company is all set to expand and introduce other fashion collections.