🔥QPR boss Mark Warburton to take voluntary pay cut as club announce furlough measures🔥

QPR have become the latest English football club to implement furloughing and wage-cutting measures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The suspension of all professional football in the country until at least April 30 has presented significant financial challenges to clubs throughout the divisions.

Championship club QPR announced on Wednesday that “a number” of staff were being placed on furlough leave for at least two months in accordance with the UK government’s coronavirus job retention scheme, with salary reductions agreed by others.

QPR’s statement added that every member of non-playing staff at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium had taken a voluntary pay cut.

That number includes first-team manager Mark Warburton and his coaching team.

“This is not a decision taken lightly but is done so with the best interests of our club and its fantastic staff at heart,” said QPR CEO Lee Hoos.

Captain Grant Hall, speaking on behalf of the QPR squad, said players recognised they had an “important role to play” in assisting the club through the current unprecedented period of uncertainty.

“We are working with the club, and talks are ongoing between the league and the PFA,” he said.