qassim-soleimani:-the-shadowy-iranian-general-who-undermined-washington-for-decades

His face was plastered on billboards across Iran and he was considered one of the most powerful figures in the Middle East.

Qassim Soleimani, killed on Friday morning by a US airstrike on his car at Baghdad airport, was a shadowy character about whom not much is known – except his astonishing influence.

The mastermind of Iran’s recent campaigns in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, Soleimani was the leader of the republic’s elite Quds force, a black-ops squadron whose objectives and tactics have long infuriated and compromised American policy in the region.

Charming, quiet and softly-spoken, he has been compared to Keyser Soze and the Scarlet Pimpernel. In 2015, The Wall Street Journal compared him to Erwin Rommel, the enigmatic Nazi general.

“All of the important people in Iraq go to see him,” Saleh al-Mutlaq, a former deputy prime minister, said in 2011. “People are mesmerised by him – they see him like an angel.”