qassem-soleimani’s-dead-body-flies-coach-back-to-iran

January 6, 2020 | 10: 22am | Updated January 6, 2020 | 10: 22am

The remains of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian military commander killed in a US drone strike, were apparently placed in a cardboard box and flown out of Iraq across rows of passenger seats, new video shows.

The recording shot aboard a Mahan Air flight and posted on Twitter appears to show Soleimani’s coffin and those of others killed in the attack on an Airbus from Mashhad to Mehrabad Airport in Tehran — as a tribute video plays on one of the plane’s screens.

Babak Taghvaee, who describes himself as a defense analyst and freelance writer, posted the video Sunday on Twitter.

Soleimani’s coffin was laid across rows of passenger seats instead of transported in the cargo hold.

The coffins bear the images of Soleimani, the leader of the elite Quds Force, and Abu-Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, an Iranian-supported militia group in Iraq.

Both men were among those killed in the drone strike last Thursday at Baghdad International Airport.

Soleimani’s casket was met by thousands of mourners as it was paraded through the streets of Mashhad on Sunday before being transported to Tehran, where Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali-Khamenei led prayers on Monday.

Soleimani’s remains will then be taken to his hometown of Kerman for burial.