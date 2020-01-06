qassem-soleimani-airstrike:-tehran-crowd-mourns-iran’s-top-general

January 6, 2020 | 7: 54am

The daughter of slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani told a massive crowd at his funeral Monday in Tehran that the United States – as well as its ally Israel – face a “dark day” for his missile-strike death.

“Crazy Trump, don’t think that everything is over with my father’s martyrdom,” Zeinab Soleimani said in an address broadcast by state media, according to Reuters.

“America and Zionism should know that my father’s martyrdom will lead to awakening … in the resistance front and bring about a dark day for them and flatten their homes,” she added.

Zeinab Soleimani, daughter of slain Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani speaking during his funeral procession. Getty Images

Trump gave the green light for Friday’s US drone attack at Baghdad’s airport that felled the beloved Iranian general who led the Quds Force, the unit in charge of foreign operations of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

During the funeral, which drew hundreds of thousands to the streets in an outpouring of national grief, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei wept and struggled to maintain his composure as he said prayers.

Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades. AP

“Death to America!” shouted the mourners as the coffins of Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who also was killed in the missile strike from the drone, were passed across their heads.

One of them held aloft a poster that read: “It is our right to seek a harsh revenge.”

Iranian people burn American and Israeli flags during the funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani. Reuters

The size of the crowds in the capital, estimated by state media to be in the millions, mirrored the masses that gathered in 1989 for the funeral of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the Islamic Republic’s founder.

“Despite the internal and external difficulties that we might face, it remains best for Iraq on principle and practically,” said Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Soleimani’s death has ignited a rare public display of unity at home after deadly anti-government protests in November and before parliamentary elections in February.

It also has also drawn some allies abroad closer to the Islamic Republic.

Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades. AP

“The martyrdom of Soleimani is for sure a turning point for the establishment, at home and abroad. His death, at least for now, has united Iran,” a former senior pro-reform Iranian official told Reuters.

Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, said at the funeral: “Resistance against the Zionist project on the land of Palestine will not stop, and resistance against the American dominance will not be broken.”

Many Iranians considered Soleimani a national hero, particularly for mobilizing Shi’ite Muslim groups in neighboring Iraq to help destroy the militant Sunni forces of ISIS.

Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners. AP

Trump has said the US had drawn up a list of 52 targets — the same number of US Embassy hostages held for 444 days after the Iranian revolution — that would be hit if Americans or US assets were attacked.

Among the possible targets, he said, are cultural sites, comments that have drawn criticism from his political opponents and others who say such action would amount to a war crime.

Iranian commanders have vowed to exact revenge for the assassination.

“Even killing Trump is not a sufficient vengeance, and the only thing that can pay for the blood of martyr Soleimani is completely expelling America from the region,” Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force chief Amirali Hajizadeh said.

The funeral ceremonies were to culminate with Soleimani’s burial in his home city of Kerman in southern Iran.