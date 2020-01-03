qassem-soleimani-airstrike:-ring-from-corpse-identified-iran’s-top-general

Although Qassem Soleimani was blown to bits in the US drone strike, the top Iranian commander was identified by this red ring still attached to a finger on his hand, according to reports.
The major general was among several people killed in the airstrike as he was leaving Baghdad airport Friday.
The graphic image shows the oversized ring with a distinctive red stone on the possibly severed, bloodied hand lying on grass at the scene of the attack.
