q&a:-st.-louis-native-maureen-duke-moved-from-ballet-to-musicals

Q • Did you train as a ballerina?A • Growing up in St. Louis, I trained with St. Louis Ballet. And the training that I received was exactly what I needed for this type of work. Ballet training involves blood, sweat and tears, and in many ways we are athletes.Q • You’ve performed in shows from Alabama to Atlantic City. It sounds like you get to travel quite a bit.A • I do. Of course, the dream for any artist is Broadway. In order to land a Broadway gig, it would have to be the perfect show for me. But there are so many other great opportunities in the United States. And on a tour, you get the chance to (perform for) people who might not get to see a Broadway show. It’s really a gift to be able to do that.Q • How did you become interested in acting?A • I first knew I wanted not only to do ballet, but also more musical theater, at the Muny. I did “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Mame.” The Muny is a really special place; you look out, and there’s 11,000 people watching. It is top-notch art.Q • You earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in dance performance from the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory of Music and Dance, and you’ve also appeared in shows including “Damn Yankees,” “Oklahoma!” and “The Sound of Music.” As a performer, do you specialize in musicals?