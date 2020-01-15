putin-pitches-constitutional-changes-in-russia,-names-new-pm:-report

Mikhail Mishustin will face a vote of approval in the Russian parliament within one week (AFP)

Moscow, Russia:

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed the head of Russia’s tax service Mikhail Mishustin for the post of prime minister, news agencies reported.

The proposal to appoint 53-year-old Mishustin, a relatively obscure figure who has headed the service since 2010, came after the surprise resignation of Dmitry Medvedev following Putin’s proposal of a package of constitutional reforms.

Mishustin will face a vote of approval in the Russian parliament within one week.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)