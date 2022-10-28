Putin assures that for Russia the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine does not make “political or military” sense

“The basis of world civilization is traditional societies,” he said after the tightening of the LGTBI “propaganda” law

MADRID, Oct. 27 (Moose Gazette) –

Russian President Vladimir Putin explained this Thursday that a possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine does not make “political or military” sense for Russia, while stressing that threats about the use of this type of weapon are strategies of West.

In this regard, he recalled that the only country that has used nuclear weapons has been the United States. “The era of Western rule in the world is fading,” she has said, adding that we are at a “turning point” as it is the “most dangerous” decade since World War II.

Putin has also put on the table that “as long as nuclear weapons exist “there is always the danger of their use”, although Western countries, with their “provocations”, force the thesis that Moscow is going to use this type of weaponry to ” influence” their “friends, allies and neutral states”.

In this way, the Russian president has defended during a plenary meeting of the Valdai international discussion forum, according to the TASS news agency, that this strategy by the West is “very primitive”.

Putin has also highlighted, in the context of his criticism of allied countries, that the West is playing a “dangerous, bloody and dirty game”. Thus, he has said that former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss was “crazy” when she spoke about the possibility of Moscow using this type of weaponry.

The Russian president has once again reiterated that Moscow “has never said anything” on “their own initiative” about the possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia. “We only hint at the statements made by the leaders of Western countries,” he has said.

“Russia is not challenging the elites of the West. Russia is simply defending its right to exist and develop freely. At the same time, we ourselves are not going to become some kind of new hegemonic power,” he theorized.

Likewise, he explained that “any criticism” of his “opponents” is perceived as “the machinations of the Kremlin” or the “hand of the Kremlin.” “(The West) denies the sovereignty of countries and peoples, their identity and uniqueness,” he added.

On the other hand, Putin has described as “scandalous” the explosions in the Nord Stream gas pipelines as a result of the explosions registered at the end of September in section 2 and that also affected Nord Stream 1.

TRADITIONAL SOCIETIES

The Russian State Duma has approved this Thursday in first reading a reform to toughen the law that prohibits LGTBI “propaganda”, in such a way that the defense of non-traditional sexual relations before any age group will be penalized — not only before minors– and information that denies “family values” will be limited.

During the meeting, Putin defended that “the basis of world civilization is traditional societies”. In this sense, he has pointed out that the West has the right to “dozens of genres and gay parades”, but should not try to instill them in other countries that wish to go “in another direction”.

“Of course, the right of this Western minority to its own cultural diversity must be guaranteed, I certainly want to emphasize this. It must be treated, of course, with respect,” he said regarding the situation of the LGTBI community in Europe, as as reported by the Interfax news agency.

With this new law, the Russian authorities tighten the criteria established in a 2013 law that was already harshly criticized by human rights organizations, who are now warning of a reinforcement of conservative positions in Russia taking advantage of the war in Ukraine.

Amnesty International’s director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Marie Struthers, lamented the “new era of repression” in Russia, which has led not only to “deprive the LGTBI population of their right to freedom from discrimination “, but to promote their discrimination and even “hate crimes”.