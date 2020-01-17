put-rotting-logs-in-your-garden-to-help-bugs-whose-habitats-are-being-destroyed-by-patios-and-decking,-nature-organisations-say

Put rotting logs in your garden to help the bugs who face extinction in a “sea of tarmac drives and concrete patios”, nature organisations have said.

The Woodland Trust said that rotting wood is usually looked at with suspicion as British people are afraid it is dirty and carries diseases.

The organisation explained: “Dead and decaying wood can have negative connotations. When walking through a wood, people may see rotting logs or broken branches and think that the woodland is unhealthy or dangerous. In actual fact, the risks to people posed by decaying wood are usually small, yet the value to ecosystem health is enormous.

“We would advise leaving deadwood in gardens as it provides a valuable habitat for wildlife.”

Leaving a pile of decaying wood at the bottom of the garden provides food and home to a plethora of fungi, thousands of invertebrate species, and even birds and mammals, the organisation added.

The Wildlife Trusts agreed, adding that many British gardens are “part of a sea of tarmac drives and concrete patios”, so space for nature is crucial.

They recommend sourcing logs from a firewood dealer and leaving them to rot, which provides habitat for birds, hedgehogs and frogs who will feed on the bugs attracted to the decaying matter.