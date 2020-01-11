put-baby-yoda-on-your-brows,-you-cowards

Call yourself a true fan of The Mandalorian?

Or do you consider yourself a trendsetter in beauty and fashion?

To both groups: Why isn’t Baby Yoda perching atop your eyebrows? Answer me that.

Anyone who’s actually ahead of the curve in the beauty game will already know that Baby Yoda brows are the makeup look to be rocking, while real Star Wars fans will recognise that the best way to show devotion to icon Baby Yoda is to paint him on your face.

For anyone not in the know, never fear, for we are here to get you up to speed.

The next big trend is Baby Yoda brows.

What are Baby Yoda brows, you may ask?

This is the art of decorating your eyebrows and forehead with a tribute to our little green soup-loving pal.

You can get super artsy with a background on your forehead, or keep it simple and let Baby Yoda take centre stage.

Shockingly, both the #babyyodabrows and #babyyodaeyebrows tags on Instagram bring up zero results, but we’re convinced that this is a look that’s set to take over.

Think about how wearable it is. A tiny green creature on your brows works brilliantly for work, dates, and even your wedding day.

There are some wise people who have already adopted the idea.

Caitie, who painted Baby Yoda’s face along her brows so his eyes can stare into yours, tells us she was able to masterfully render the being eyeshadow from the Morphe Live In Colour palette and black and white eyeliner.

Hannah, meanwhile, used her eyebrows as the base for Baby Yoda’s stylish brown robe, using the space in the middle to create his tiny shoulders then painting his head and wide-spanning ears on top.

Hannah has kindly shared the step-by-step tutorial for recreating this piece of art, telling Metro.co.uk: ‘I created this look freehand without using any stencils, I just followed a picture of Baby Yoda I found on the internet.

‘I first started by brushing through and shaping my eyebrows using an eyebrow gel.

‘I then moved on and applied foundation onto my forehead to create a blank canvas to draw onto.

‘After this I started to freehand draw the outline of Baby Yoda onto my forehead before filling it in with green eyeshadow as an initial base. I added a darker green eyeshadow around the outline to add further depth.

‘I used concealer to carve out the inside of the ears and cleaned up the outline before filling in the ears with pink eyeshadow.

‘I proceeded to draw the eyes, nose and mouth with a black eyeliner.

‘I used makeup remover to map out the body before filling that area in with brown eyeshadow.

‘I finished off the look by adding mascara, bronzer, highlighter and lipgloss to the rest of my face.’

I think we speak for Baby Yoda – and all other beings in the galaxy – when we say: iconic.

