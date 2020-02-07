pussycat-dolls-celebrate-react-single-release-with-ian-rankin-photoshoot

Pussycat Dolls have marked their return to the music world with a stunning new photoshoot by famed snapper Ian Rankin.

The six returning members of the group – Nicole Scherzinger, Jessica Sutta, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt and Carmit Bachar – pose in PVC ensembles in the pictures, which have been taken for the latest issue of Hunger Magazine.

Wyatt, 38, shared her excitement about the new music with the publication, stating: “I’m just so grateful that this is actually happening because it’s been years in the making.

“It feels powerful, it feels exciting, there’s a real determination to battle our unfinished business and create the best work that we ever have.”

Making a comeback: Wyatt and her bandmates are currently preparing to head off on tour (Rankin)

The chart-topping girl group, whose hits include Don’t Cha and Buttons, went their separate ways in 2010 amid reports of tensions between the six members.

Announcing the reunion, Scherzinger, 41, said her secret battle with the eating disorder bulimia contributed towards the group’s break-up, after she felt unable to confide in her bandmates.

“I hid it from the world,” she said. “I was extremely ashamed. When you’re battling your own demons and insecurities, it’s not something you want to share with other people.

“I am just so grateful I could come out of that. It’s our flaws that connect us.”

Reunion: The group’s de facto leader Scherzinger announced the exciting news last year (Rankin)

Pussycat Dolls debuted React with a special X Factor: Celebrity performance in November 2019.

But their raunchy dance routines and outfits upset a handful of viewers with 400 people contacting Ofcom to complain.

The six-piece will head off on a tour in April but Melody Thornton, who was in the original line-up, will not be joining the band.